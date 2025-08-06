Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, ArcBest and Howmet Aerospace

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 8/22/25, ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/22/25, and Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/25/25. As a percentage of JBHT's recent stock price of $143.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when JBHT shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARCB to open 0.16% lower in price and for HWM to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBHT, ARCB, and HWM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., 0.64% for ArcBest Corp, and 0.27% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.

In Wednesday trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, ArcBest Corp shares are up about 2%, and Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

