Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Solutions, Materion and Okeanis Eco Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (Symbol: ECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/19/25, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/5/25, and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/5/25. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $147.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.12% lower in price and for ECO to open 2.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, MTRN, and ECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (Symbol: ECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, 0.50% for Materion Corp, and 10.99% for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Materion Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

