Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Solutions, Global Ship Lease and Tetra Tech

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL), and Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/20/25, Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 6/3/25, and Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 6/5/25. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $128.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for GSL to open 2.05% lower in price and for TTEK to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, GSL, and TTEK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, 8.18% for Global Ship Lease, Inc., and 0.73% for Tetra Tech Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are down about 2.7%, and Tetra Tech Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

