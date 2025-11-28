Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Solutions, Agnico Eagle Mines and Ashland

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/25, Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM), and Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/19/25, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/15/25, and Ashland Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $135.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 12/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEM to open 0.23% lower in price and for ASH to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, AEM, and ASH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, 0.92% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, and 3.16% for Ashland Inc.

In Friday trading, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are up about 4.3%, and Ashland Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

