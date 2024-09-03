Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jackson Financial, Commerce Bancshares and FNB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/24, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), and FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/19/24, Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/23/24, and FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/15/24. As a percentage of JXN's recent stock price of $89.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Jackson Financial Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when JXN shares open for trading on 9/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for CBSH to open 0.42% lower in price and for FNB to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JXN, CBSH, and FNB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Jackson Financial Inc, 1.69% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, and 3.20% for FNB Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Jackson Financial Inc shares are currently up about 3.1%, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and FNB Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SCHX market cap history

 RDA Options Chain

 TGS Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.