Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jack Henry & Associates, International Game Technology and Century Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/25, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), and Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 6/18/25, International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/12/25, and Century Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/11/25. As a percentage of JKHY's recent stock price of $182.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when JKHY shares open for trading on 5/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for IGT to open 1.31% lower in price and for CCS to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JKHY, IGT, and CCS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., 5.23% for International Game Technology PLC, and 2.19% for Century Communities Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, International Game Technology PLC shares are up about 0.6%, and Century Communities Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MVC Videos

 UMH Historical Stock Prices

 MNRO Next Dividend Date



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.