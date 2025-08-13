Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jabil, Moody's and Federal Signal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/3/25, Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 9/5/25, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/28/25. As a percentage of JBL's recent stock price of $230.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Jabil Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when JBL shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for MCO to open 0.18% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBL, MCO, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for Jabil Inc, 0.73% for Moody's Corp., and 0.43% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Jabil Inc shares are currently up about 3.4%, Moody's Corp. shares are up about 0.9%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

