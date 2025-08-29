Ex-Dividend Reminder: ITT, Equifax and Parker Hannifin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), and Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.351 on 9/29/25, Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/15/25, and Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of ITT's recent stock price of $172.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of ITT Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when ITT shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for EFX to open 0.21% lower in price and for PH to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITT, EFX, and PH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for ITT Inc, 0.82% for Equifax Inc, and 0.94% for Parker Hannifin Corp.

In Friday trading, ITT Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Equifax Inc shares are off about 1%, and Parker Hannifin Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

