Ex-Dividend Reminder: ITT, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/25, ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.351 on 3/31/25, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/20/25, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/20/25. As a percentage of ITT's recent stock price of $137.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of ITT Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when ITT shares open for trading on 3/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for DNB to open 0.56% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITT, DNB, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for ITT Inc, 2.22% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, and 3.77% for Mosaic Co.

In Tuesday trading, ITT Inc shares are currently off about 2.7%, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Mosaic Co shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Dow Component Preferreds

 IAM shares outstanding history

 LAZY Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.