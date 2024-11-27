Ex-Dividend Reminder: ITT, AAON and UL Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON), and UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.319 on 12/31/24, AAON, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/19/24, and UL Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/9/24. As a percentage of ITT's recent stock price of $158.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of ITT Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when ITT shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for AAON to open 0.06% lower in price and for ULS to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ITT, AAON, and ULS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):



UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for ITT Inc, 0.23% for AAON, Inc., and 0.92% for UL Solutions Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ITT Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, AAON, Inc. shares are up about 2.1%, and UL Solutions Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

