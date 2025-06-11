Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iridium Communications, Motorola Solutions and Schneider National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iridium Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/30/25, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.09 on 7/15/25, and Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 7/10/25. As a percentage of IRDM's recent stock price of $28.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Iridium Communications Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when IRDM shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.26% lower in price and for SNDR to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRDM, MSI, and SNDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Iridium Communications Inc, 1.06% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 1.54% for Schneider National Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Schneider National Inc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

