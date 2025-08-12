Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invesco, Zions Bancorporation and Cognex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/25, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), and Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/2/25, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/21/25, and Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 8/28/25. As a percentage of IVZ's recent stock price of $20.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Invesco Ltd to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when IVZ shares open for trading on 8/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZION to open 0.87% lower in price and for CGNX to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVZ, ZION, and CGNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for Invesco Ltd, 3.48% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., and 0.79% for Cognex Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Invesco Ltd shares are currently down about 1.3%, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are off about 0.5%, and Cognex Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

