Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invesco, First Hawaiian and Atlantic Union Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB), and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/3/26, First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 2/27/26, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of IVZ's recent stock price of $27.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Invesco Ltd to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when IVZ shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for FHB to open 0.96% lower in price and for AUB to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVZ, FHB, and AUB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for Invesco Ltd, 3.84% for First Hawaiian Inc, and 3.59% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Invesco Ltd shares are currently up about 1.5%, First Hawaiian Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CMFO Insider Buying

 MGU Historical Stock Prices

 ATMV shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.