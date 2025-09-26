Ex-Dividend Reminder: InvenTrust Properties, Trinity Capital and COPT Defense Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), and COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2377 on 10/15/25, Trinity Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 10/15/25, and COPT Defense Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 10/16/25. As a percentage of IVT's recent stock price of $28.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when IVT shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for TRIN to open 3.17% lower in price and for CDP to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVT, TRIN, and CDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN):



COPT Defense Properties (Symbol: CDP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for InvenTrust Properties Corp, 12.66% for Trinity Capital Inc, and 4.17% for COPT Defense Properties.

In Friday trading, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Trinity Capital Inc shares are up about 2%, and COPT Defense Properties shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

