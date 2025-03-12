Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interparfums, Macy's and Camping World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR), Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), and Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interparfums Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/28/25, Macy's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1824 on 4/1/25, and Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/27/25. As a percentage of IPAR's recent stock price of $128.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Interparfums Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when IPAR shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for M to open 1.33% lower in price and for CWH to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPAR, M, and CWH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR):



Macy's Inc (Symbol: M):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for Interparfums Inc, 5.32% for Macy's Inc, and 3.02% for Camping World Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Interparfums Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Macy's Inc shares are off about 2.6%, and Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

