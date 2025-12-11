Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interparfums, Leggett & Platt and Utz Brands

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR), Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), and Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interparfums Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 12/31/25, Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/15/26, and Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.063 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of IPAR's recent stock price of $82.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Interparfums Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when IPAR shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for LEG to open 0.44% lower in price and for UTZ to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPAR, LEG, and UTZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR):

IPAR+Dividend+History+Chart

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):

LEG+Dividend+History+Chart

Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):

UTZ+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.86% for Interparfums Inc, 1.77% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., and 2.58% for Utz Brands Inc.

In Thursday trading, Interparfums Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are up about 2.4%, and Utz Brands Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

