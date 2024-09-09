Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Seaways, Golden Ocean Group and Dole

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/11/24, International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), and Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Seaways Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/25/24, Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/20/24, and Dole plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/3/24. As a percentage of INSW's recent stock price of $49.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of International Seaways Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when INSW shares open for trading on 9/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for GOGL to open 2.64% lower in price and for DOLE to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INSW, GOGL, and DOLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW):



Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):



Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for International Seaways Inc, 10.55% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd, and 2.01% for Dole plc.

In Monday trading, International Seaways Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are down about 1.7%, and Dole plc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

