Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Paper, United States Lime & Minerals and Scotts Miracle-Gro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM), and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 6/13/25, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/13/25, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of IP's recent stock price of $50.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of International Paper Co to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when IP shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for USLM to open 0.06% lower in price and for SMG to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IP, USLM, and SMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.70% for International Paper Co, 0.23% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc., and 4.20% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

In Wednesday trading, International Paper Co shares are currently down about 0.9%, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

