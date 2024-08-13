Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Paper, Peabody Energy and Crown Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), and Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 9/16/24, Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 9/4/24, and Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/29/24. As a percentage of IP's recent stock price of $44.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of International Paper Co to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when IP shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for BTU to open 0.33% lower in price and for CCK to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IP, BTU, and CCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):



Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.16% for International Paper Co, 1.33% for Peabody Energy Corp, and 1.17% for Crown Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, International Paper Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Peabody Energy Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and Crown Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

