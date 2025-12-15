Ex-Dividend Reminder: International General Insurance Holdings, Meritage Homes and Upbound Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/25, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC), Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH), and Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/31/25, Meritage Homes Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/31/25, and Upbound Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/6/26. As a percentage of IGIC's recent stock price of $24.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when IGIC shares open for trading on 12/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for MTH to open 0.60% lower in price and for UPBD to open 2.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IGIC, MTH, and UPBD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC):



Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH):



Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd, 2.39% for Meritage Homes Corp, and 8.56% for Upbound Group Inc.

In Monday trading, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Meritage Homes Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Upbound Group Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

