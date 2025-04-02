Ex-Dividend Reminder: International General Insurance Holdings, BRP and Sysco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/25, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC), BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 4/22/25, BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 4/18/25, and Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 4/25/25. As a percentage of IGIC's recent stock price of $26.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when IGIC shares open for trading on 4/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for DOOO to open 0.60% lower in price and for SYY to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IGIC, DOOO, and SYY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC):



BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd, 2.41% for BRP Inc, and 2.70% for Sysco Corp.

In Wednesday trading, International General Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, BRP Inc shares are up about 5.7%, and Sysco Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

