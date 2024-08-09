Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Game Technology, Donaldson and ArcBest Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/24, International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI), and ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/27/24, Donaldson Co. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/28/24, and ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/27/24. As a percentage of IGT's recent stock price of $21.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of International Game Technology PLC to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when IGT shares open for trading on 8/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for DCI to open 0.38% lower in price and for ARCB to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IGT, DCI, and ARCB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for International Game Technology PLC, 1.50% for Donaldson Co. Inc., and 0.45% for ArcBest Corp.

In Friday trading, International Game Technology PLC shares are currently up about 2.3%, Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and ArcBest Corp shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

