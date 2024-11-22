Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Game Technology, CRA International and Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/24, International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), and Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/10/24, CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 12/13/24, and Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/24/24. As a percentage of IGT's recent stock price of $18.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of International Game Technology PLC to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when IGT shares open for trading on 11/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for CRAI to open 0.26% lower in price and for XYL to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IGT, CRAI, and XYL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.21% for International Game Technology PLC, 1.03% for CRA International Inc, and 1.15% for Xylem Inc.

In Friday trading, International Game Technology PLC shares are currently up about 1.3%, CRA International Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and Xylem Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy

 TCCO Insider Buying

 ANX Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.