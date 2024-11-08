Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Business Machines, Navios Maritime Partners and FTAI Infrastructure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/24, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM), and FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.67 on 12/10/24, Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 11/15/24, and FTAI Infrastructure Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 11/19/24. As a percentage of IBM's recent stock price of $213.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of International Business Machines Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when IBM shares open for trading on 11/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for NMM to open 0.09% lower in price and for FIP to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBM, NMM, and FIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):



FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.13% for International Business Machines Corp, 0.37% for Navios Maritime Partners LP, and 1.34% for FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

In Friday trading, International Business Machines Corp shares are currently trading flat, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are up about 0.3%, and FTAI Infrastructure Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

