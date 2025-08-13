Ex-Dividend Reminder: International Bancshares, Oppenheimer Holdings and FirstCash Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC), Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY), and FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. International Bancshares Corp. will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.70 on 8/29/25, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/29/25, and FirstCash Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of IBOC's recent stock price of $70.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of International Bancshares Corp. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when IBOC shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for OPY to open 0.25% lower in price and for FCFS to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBOC, OPY, and FCFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC):



Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY):



FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.97% for International Bancshares Corp., 0.99% for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D, and 1.21% for FirstCash Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, International Bancshares Corp. shares are currently up about 3.1%, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D shares are up about 2.5%, and FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

