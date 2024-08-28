Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interactive Brokers Group, StepStone Group and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/13/24, StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/13/24, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 9/11/24. As a percentage of IBKR's recent stock price of $127.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when IBKR shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for STEP to open 0.44% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IBKR, STEP, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR):



StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, 1.77% for StepStone Group Inc, and 14.04% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 2.3%, StepStone Group Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Seth Klarman Stock Picks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MATN

 VSS Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.