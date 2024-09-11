News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Steven Madden and Leggett & Platt

September 11, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), and Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Inter Parfums, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/30/24, Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/23/24, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of IPAR's recent stock price of $114.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when IPAR shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for SHOO to open 0.48% lower in price and for LEG to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IPAR, SHOO, and LEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR):

IPAR+Dividend+History+Chart

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):

SHOO+Dividend+History+Chart

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):

LEG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.61% for Inter Parfums, Inc., 1.94% for Steven Madden Ltd., and 1.73% for Leggett & Platt, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.1%, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are off about 0.5%, and Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

