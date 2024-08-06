Ex-Dividend Reminder: Intel, Silicon Motion Technology and Paychex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/24, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO), and Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/1/24, Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/22/24, and Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 8/29/24. As a percentage of INTC's recent stock price of $20.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Intel Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when INTC shares open for trading on 8/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for SIMO to open 0.85% lower in price and for PAYX to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INTC, SIMO, and PAYX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):



Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for Intel Corp, 3.41% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp, and 3.14% for Paychex Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Intel Corp shares are currently off about 6.3%, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are down about 6.2%, and Paychex Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

