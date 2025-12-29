Ex-Dividend Reminder: Innovative Industrial Properties, RLJ Lodging Trust and Four Corners Property Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), and Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 1/15/26, RLJ Lodging Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/15/26, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3665 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of IIPR's recent stock price of $50.88, this dividend works out to approximately 3.73%, so look for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc to trade 3.73% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for RLJ to open 1.96% lower in price and for FCPT to open 1.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IIPR, RLJ, and FCPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ):



Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.94% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, 7.82% for RLJ Lodging Trust, and 6.26% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently trading flat, RLJ Lodging Trust shares are off about 0.7%, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 HA Stock Predictions

 IPHS market cap history

 Institutional Holders of SPXD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.