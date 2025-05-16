Ex-Dividend Reminder: Innospec, Westlake and Natural Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/25, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), and Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Innospec Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.84 on 5/30/25, Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 6/5/25, and Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 5/27/25. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $88.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 5/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for WLK to open 0.63% lower in price and for NRP to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IOSP, WLK, and NRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Innospec Inc, 2.54% for Westlake Corp, and 3.13% for Natural Resource Partners LP.

In Friday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Westlake Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Natural Resource Partners LP shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

