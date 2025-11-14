Ex-Dividend Reminder: Innospec, Chevron and Leonardo DRS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/25, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Innospec Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.87 on 11/26/25, Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.71 on 12/10/25, and Leonardo DRS Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/2/25. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $74.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 11/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for CVX to open 1.10% lower in price and for DRS to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IOSP, CVX, and DRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Innospec Inc, 4.40% for Chevron Corporation, and 1.04% for Leonardo DRS Inc.

In Friday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Chevron Corporation shares are up about 1.5%, and Leonardo DRS Inc shares are down about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Income Calendar

 BDX Insider Buying

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIEW



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.