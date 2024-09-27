Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingredion, Wolverine World Wide and Andersons

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), and Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 10/22/24, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/1/24, and Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/22/24. As a percentage of INGR's recent stock price of $137.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Ingredion Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when INGR shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for WWW to open 0.58% lower in price and for ANDE to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INGR, WWW, and ANDE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW):



Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Ingredion Inc, 2.33% for Wolverine World Wide, Inc., and 1.52% for Andersons Inc.

In Friday trading, Ingredion Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are up about 6.8%, and Andersons Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

