Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingredion, New York Times and Choice Hotels International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/25, Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/22/25, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/17/25, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 4/16/25. As a percentage of INGR's recent stock price of $135.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Ingredion Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when INGR shares open for trading on 4/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.37% lower in price and for CHH to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INGR, NYT, and CHH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):



New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Ingredion Inc, 1.47% for New York Times Co., and 0.86% for Choice Hotels International, Inc..

In Friday trading, Ingredion Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, New York Times Co. shares are off about 0.7%, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

