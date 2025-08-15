Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingram Micro Holding, Equinor and Oshkosh

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/25, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (Symbol: INGM), Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), and Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.078 on 9/2/25, Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 9/29/25, and Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of INGM's recent stock price of $19.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when INGM shares open for trading on 8/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQNR to open 1.51% lower in price and for OSK to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INGM, EQNR, and OSK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (Symbol: INGM):



Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR):



Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, 6.04% for Equinor ASA, and 1.45% for Oshkosh Corp.

In Friday trading, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation shares are currently down about 2.4%, Equinor ASA shares are off about 0.4%, and Oshkosh Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

