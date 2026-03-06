Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingram Micro Holding, Brightstar Lottery and VFC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/26, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (Symbol: INGM), Brightstar Lottery PLC (Symbol: BRSL), and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.082 on 3/24/26, Brightstar Lottery PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/24/26, and VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/19/26. As a percentage of INGM's recent stock price of $26.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when INGM shares open for trading on 3/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for BRSL to open 1.68% lower in price and for VFC to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INGM, BRSL, and VFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (Symbol: INGM):



Brightstar Lottery PLC (Symbol: BRSL):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, 6.74% for Brightstar Lottery PLC, and 1.97% for VF Corp..

In Friday trading, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation shares are currently up about 0.3%, Brightstar Lottery PLC shares are up about 0.6%, and VF Corp. shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

