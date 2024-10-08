Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingles Markets, Darden Restaurants and Toronto Dominion Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/24, Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), and Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 10/17/24, Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 11/1/24, and Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of IMKTA's recent stock price of $60.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Ingles Markets Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when IMKTA shares open for trading on 10/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for DRI to open 0.88% lower in price and for TD to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IMKTA, DRI, and TD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Ingles Markets Inc, 3.51% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., and 6.39% for Toronto Dominion Bank.

In Tuesday trading, Ingles Markets Inc shares are currently off about 4.4%, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are down about 3.2%, and Toronto Dominion Bank shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter

 Funds Holding SMAR

 SLM Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.