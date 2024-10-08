News & Insights

Markets
IMKTA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ingles Markets, Darden Restaurants and Toronto Dominion Bank

October 08, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/24, Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), and Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 10/17/24, Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 11/1/24, and Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of IMKTA's recent stock price of $60.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Ingles Markets Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when IMKTA shares open for trading on 10/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for DRI to open 0.88% lower in price and for TD to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IMKTA, DRI, and TD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):

IMKTA+Dividend+History+Chart

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):

DRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):

TD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.08% for Ingles Markets Inc, 3.51% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., and 6.39% for Toronto Dominion Bank.

In Tuesday trading, Ingles Markets Inc shares are currently off about 4.4%, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are down about 3.2%, and Toronto Dominion Bank shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter
 Funds Holding SMAR
 SLM Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMKTA
DRI
TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.