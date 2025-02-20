Ex-Dividend Reminder: Infineon Technologies, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son and Brunswick

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/25, Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF), Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB), and Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Infineon Technologies AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.35 on 2/25/25, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/10/25, and Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of IFNNF's recent stock price of $39.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Infineon Technologies AG to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when IFNNF shares open for trading on 2/24/25. Similarly, investors should look for NTB to open 1.11% lower in price and for BC to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IFNNF, NTB, and BC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF):



Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):



Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.89% for Infineon Technologies AG, 4.43% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd, and 2.66% for Brunswick Corp..

In Thursday trading, Infineon Technologies AG shares are currently up about 1.2%, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are down about 2.3%, and Brunswick Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

