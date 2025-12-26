Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independent Bank, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Micron Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/25, Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 1/7/26, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/9/26, and Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 1/14/26. As a percentage of INDB's recent stock price of $75.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when INDB shares open for trading on 12/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for HASI to open 1.27% lower in price and for MU to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INDB, HASI, and MU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Independent Bank Corp, 5.09% for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, and 0.16% for Micron Technology Inc..

In Friday trading, Independent Bank Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Micron Technology Inc. shares are up about 3.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NVDA market cap history

 PENN market cap history

 ETFs Holding RHP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.