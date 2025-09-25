Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independent Bank, Centerspace and Terreno Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/25, Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), and Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 10/7/25, Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 10/10/25, and Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 10/10/25. As a percentage of INDB's recent stock price of $70.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corp to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when INDB shares open for trading on 9/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for CSR to open 1.32% lower in price and for TRNO to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for INDB, CSR, and TRNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.35% for Independent Bank Corp, 5.29% for Centerspace, and 3.63% for Terreno Realty Corp.

In Thursday trading, Independent Bank Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Centerspace shares are down about 0.8%, and Terreno Realty Corp shares are down about 2% on the day.

