Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independent Bank, Annaly Capital Management and US Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 7/7/25, Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/31/25, and US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of INDB's recent stock price of $61.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when INDB shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for NLY to open 3.64% lower in price and for USB to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for INDB, NLY, and USB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Independent Bank Corp, 14.55% for Annaly Capital Management Inc, and 4.46% for US Bancorp.

In Thursday trading, Independent Bank Corp shares are currently off about 1.5%, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and US Bancorp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

