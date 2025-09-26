Ex-Dividend Reminder: IDT, Monolithic Power Systems and Seagate Technology Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT), Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. IDT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/10/25, Monolithic Power Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.56 on 10/15/25, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 10/9/25. As a percentage of IDT's recent stock price of $61.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of IDT Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when IDT shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for MPWR to open 0.18% lower in price and for STX to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDT, MPWR, and STX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT):



Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR):



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.39% for IDT Corp, 0.70% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc, and 1.31% for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

In Friday trading, IDT Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Monolithic Power Systems Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FCFP

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WBD

 COMM Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.