Ex-Dividend Reminder: Idacor, Moelis and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/24, Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 8/30/24, Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/26/24, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/20/24. As a percentage of IDA's recent stock price of $97.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Idacorp Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when IDA shares open for trading on 8/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for MC to open 0.88% lower in price and for BLX to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IDA, MC, and BLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Idacorp Inc, 3.53% for Moelis & Company Class A, and 6.19% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A..

In Thursday trading, Idacorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Moelis & Company Class A shares are down about 1.6%, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

