Ex-Dividend Reminder: ICL Group, Clearway Energy and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/25, ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL), Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.048 on 12/17/25, Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4528 on 12/15/25, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of ICL's recent stock price of $5.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of ICL Group Ltd to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when ICL shares open for trading on 12/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for CWEN to open 1.25% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICL, CWEN, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for ICL Group Ltd, 5.01% for Clearway Energy Inc, and 2.30% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Friday trading, ICL Group Ltd shares are currently down about 0.5%, Clearway Energy Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

