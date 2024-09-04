Ex-Dividend Reminder: ICF International, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and Air Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/11/24, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/23/24, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/9/24. As a percentage of ICFI's recent stock price of $163.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of ICF International Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when ICFI shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for KNX to open 0.31% lower in price and for AL to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ICFI, KNX, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for ICF International Inc, 1.22% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, and 1.91% for Air Lease Corp.

In Wednesday trading, ICF International Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Air Lease Corp shares are down about 5.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ABIO market cap history

 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 13F Filers

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NMFC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.