Ex-Dividend Reminder: Icahn Enterprises, Wynn Resorts and Papa John's International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Icahn Enterprises LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/24/25, Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/29/25, and Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of IEP's recent stock price of $9.32, this dividend works out to approximately 5.36%, so look for shares of Icahn Enterprises LP to trade 5.36% lower — all else being equal — when IEP shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for WYNN to open 0.22% lower in price and for PZZA to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IEP, WYNN, and PZZA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP):



Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 21.46% for Icahn Enterprises LP, 0.89% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, and 3.87% for Papa John's International, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently up about 1.3%, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are down about 0.6%, and Papa John's International, Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MSFX Videos

 Institutional Holders of FLSA

 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SYK



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.