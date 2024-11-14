Ex-Dividend Reminder: Icahn Enterprises, Allison Transmission Holdings and Hershey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP), Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Icahn Enterprises LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/26/24, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/27/24, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.37 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of IEP's recent stock price of $12.43, this dividend works out to approximately 4.02%, so look for shares of Icahn Enterprises LP to trade 4.02% lower — all else being equal — when IEP shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for ALSN to open 0.21% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IEP, ALSN, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP):



Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 16.10% for Icahn Enterprises LP, 0.84% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, and 2.97% for Hershey Company.

In Thursday trading, Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently down about 1.2%, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Hershey Company shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

