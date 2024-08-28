Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hyster-Yale, Molson Coors Beverage and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Hyster-Yale Inc (Symbol: HY), Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hyster-Yale Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/13/24, Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/20/24, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of HY's recent stock price of $60.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Hyster-Yale Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when HY shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for TAP to open 0.82% lower in price and for EL to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HY, TAP, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hyster-Yale Inc (Symbol: HY):



Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Hyster-Yale Inc, 3.29% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, and 2.84% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Hyster-Yale Inc shares are currently down about 2.3%, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are down about 0.6%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

