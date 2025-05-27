Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hyatt Hotels, Dominion Energy and Chemed

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/25, Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), and Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/11/25, Dominion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 6/20/25, and Chemed Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/17/25. As a percentage of H's recent stock price of $127.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when H shares open for trading on 5/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for D to open 1.19% lower in price and for CHE to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for H, D, and CHE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D):



Chemed Corp (Symbol: CHE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.47% for Hyatt Hotels Corp, 4.74% for Dominion Energy Inc, and 0.35% for Chemed Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Dominion Energy Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Chemed Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

