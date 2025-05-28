Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Crane and eBay

May 28, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), Crane Co (Symbol: CR), and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 6/13/25, Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/11/25, and eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of HII's recent stock price of $227.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HII shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for CR to open 0.13% lower in price and for EBAY to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HII, CR, and EBAY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., 0.53% for Crane Co, and 1.60% for eBay Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Crane Co shares are up about 2.4%, and eBay Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

