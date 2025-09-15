Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Bancshares, NXP Semiconductors and Salesforce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/17/25, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), and Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 10/1/25, NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.014 on 10/8/25, and Salesforce Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.416 on 10/9/25. As a percentage of HBAN's recent stock price of $17.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when HBAN shares open for trading on 9/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for NXPI to open 0.46% lower in price and for CRM to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBAN, NXPI, and CRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.49% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, 1.85% for NXP Semiconductors NV, and 0.69% for Salesforce Inc.

In Monday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are off about 2%, and Salesforce Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

